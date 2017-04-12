Seafront sheds ruin our view

From: Karen Robertson, Pages Avenue, Bexhill,

I would like to know why the council insists on placing garden sheds on the beach in Bexhill for the summer?

It is not very nice to sit on the promenade and look at the back of a row of garden sheds instead of a lovely sea view.

Only three or four ever seen to be in use anyway.

It’s unfair for the majority of people on the promenade to have their view blighted.

