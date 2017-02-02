Service is also available here

It was really good to see the article about the Bexhill Talking Newspaper in last week’s Observer.

This is just a reminder that for followers of the Hastings and St Leonards Observer, as well as the Battle and Rye Observers, the Hastings Talking Newspaper supplies the same service on a weekly basis, together with a magazine.

Details can be found on the website at www.hastingstalkingnewspapers.co.uk.

