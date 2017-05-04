Shame the story was not shared

From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

Often as a Christian I have mixed feelings.

Shopping in Tesco today I came across a shelf full of The Real Easter Egg, the one that has a little children’s book of the Easter story.

These eggs were half price, £2 down from £4, and still no one wanted them.

I know the New Testament and early church know nothing of a celebration called Easter, but it is still part of my growing up in the church and part of British society.

As I put one in the trolley I still had mixed feelings.

I didn’t want to encourage error, but I also didn’t want people thinking no one valued the gospel message any more.

It’s strange that so many church goers who believe in Easter as an important part of their Christianity obviously didn’t feel the need to buy these eggs and give the Easter story book that is included to family and friends.

