From: John Mulhern, Peartree Lane, Little Common

Some years ago now I was lucky enough to see Tony Benn at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Among the many wise and amusing things he said, I recall him dividing politicians into two categories – ‘signposts’ and ‘weathervanes’.

The former indicate the way forward, resolute and unchanging in the face of criticism or challenge.

The latter spin on their axis responding swiftly and unthinkigly to changes in the prevailing wind.

Having discarded their manifesto in the light of popular opinion and a disastrous election, and having asked for the support of a party which does not represent the views of most of the electorate, holds extremist views and which puts the peace process in Ireland under further strain, it is clear that the lack of principle of Mrs May and those in her party who support her, are ‘weathervanes’.

I can’t see Jeremy Corbyn changing his policies for a quick fix vanity solution.

He has stood by his principles despite criticism, ridicule from gutter-press and challenges from his own party.

He has convictions , principles and beliefs which he sticks to.

He is a solid signpost for us all, a signpost for hope.

