Sincere thanks to our NHS staff

From: Liz and John Sweetman, Southcliff, Bexhill

On Saturday, April 22, 2017 our son Robert was working at his home in Hastings helping his son Daniel repair a friend’s van. He was using an angle grinder and was wearing protective goggles.

Unfortunately the grinding disc exploded and pieces of metal struck Rob in his face. The injuries were very serious and he was in a state of collapse, bleeding heavily.

Dan, aged 19, although shocked and upset didn’t panic and contacted the emergency services while tending to his father and stopping the blood flow, etc.

Within two minutes, paramedics and an ambulance attended the scene and Rob was rushed to the A&E Department at the Conquest Hospital.

It was quickly established that the injuries were so severe that further treatment was immediately needed and he was subsequently transferred to the Trauma Unit of the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

His condition was stabilised and it was found that in addition to serious facial fractures, an eye specialist had been called in and found one of his eyes had possibly been seriously damaged.

An operation to repair his facial injuries was needed and early next morning this was carried out involving a metal plate inserted in his face and other facial repairs.

Thankfully on Sunday evening, Rob was able to ring us from his bed telling us that the operation had been successful.

Throughout this time his wife Kelly, daughter Becky and Daniel were in constant attendance along with his sister Sue.

My wife visited him and I also went to see him later.

The main purpose of this letter is to bring to notice the fantastic job the medical services in this country provide.

We are all blessed that we have such professional, dedicated and caring people looking after us.

From the paramedics and ambulance staff to those in the A&E department at the Conquest Hospital and all the wonderful people in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, the treatment to Robert and the care and consideration given to us his family could not have been better.

The burdens placed on the NHS are great but despite all of this the quality, care and compassion never waivers.

We wish as a family to place on record our sincere thanks to all of those people involved in saving our son’s life and giving him and us the chance to rebuild his future.

It would also be wrong for us not to mention the part played by Daniel, without whose skilful and prompt care, Robert would not have survived.

Despite this tragedy occurring at the weekend, Robert was operated on that Sunday which proves our care providers work 24/7 throughout the year without complaint.

These words do not convey anywhere near the thanks we all feel for the help given to us.

