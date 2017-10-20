So glad pigeon will be cared for

From: Sheila Wright, Cooden Drive, Bexhill

I was delighted to read your article last week on racing pigeons. My husband’s carers were the good samaritans that took “Percy the poster pigeon” to the wildlife sanctuary.

It’s good to know he will be so well looked after.

As a footnote, I am still recovering from being described as an elderly lady – prefer “mature” myself.

Heyho guess its time to face reality.