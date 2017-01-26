Static lorries are real eyesores

Am I the only person in Bexhill who finds the advertising on static lorries and trucks a real eyesore? Or are there others? Perhaps I’m just being a grumpy old woman!

Coming into Bexhill from Hastings the first things you see are two or sometimes three lorries that never move. Simply there to act as advertising boards.

The one at the beginning of the link Road has been in situ since before Christmas.

If ever there was a temptation to use a tin of spray paint...

The worry is, that there will be more and more cluttering our roadsides, is there anything to be done?

Or is it just another blot on the horizon that we have to live with?

It’s bad enough having cars for sale in lay-bys. I’m proud of our town, let’s not let it look run down and unloved.

