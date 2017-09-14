Struggle to find website link

From: Barbara Atkinson, Ninfield Road, Bexhill-on-Sea

In common with Terry Byrne (Bexhill Observer, September 8) I too struggled to find the link on the Rother website to cast my very important vote.

I think that the council do not want us to vote because they are afraid that we will all give the wrong response, so they are making the process as difficult as possible.

The link you need to access in order to cast your vote is: https://surveymechanics.com/s/BexCGR

The form is very easy to fill in and took me about two minutes altogether, after spending more than 15 minutes to find it!