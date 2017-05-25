Take a leaf out of musician’s book

From: Tim Harris, Sedgwick Road, Bexhill

With the upcoming election, Rick Astley is receiving my vote. He’s

Never gonna give you up

Never gonna let you down

Never gonna run around or desert you

Never gonna tell a lie

Never gonna make you cry

Never gonna say goodbye or hurt you

Perhaps all politicians could take a leaf out of Rick’s book.

