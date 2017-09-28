Test is to ensure drivers are safe

From: Mike Lynott, Sea Road, Bexhill

Re: J Camden-Field’s letter titled ‘More tolerance is needed’.

I feel you may be confusing taking older people’s freedom away and the push for compulsory testing of drivers once they reach age 70.

The reason for this is obvious, there can be no doubt that as we age our faculties diminish, our eye sight becomes dim, our reactions become sluggish, even our own awareness becomes dull.

Currently, once a driver reaches 70, they will have to reapply for a licence every three years.

Although motorists have to make a medical declaration, there is no medical or test.

This needs to change, which is why there is a petition on Change.org calling for people over 70 to undergo compulsory retesting to keep their driving licence.

It is not intended to remove the freedom of older drivers but to determine if they are still safe to drive.