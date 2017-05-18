Thank you for backing cause

From: Hannah Tramaseur, Brassey Road, Bexhill

Through your newspaper I would like to thank everyone who purchased Kenyan crafts, or made donations, or both, at last Saturday’s Arts, Crafts, Gifts & Produce Fair at St. Barnabas Church in Bexhill.

The fairs are held inside the church building on the second Saturday of each month – often featuring charity fundraisers, and my stall had beaded necklaces, bangles and keyrings, wooden utensils and bowls, baskets and bags, and fabrics.

Everything for sale was part of a fundraising campaign for a desperately needed oxygen concentrator for the maternal, new-born and child health centre in Muhuru Bay, West Kenya.

As there is no electricity the machine will be solar powered and will cost £1,500.

The clinic opened in September 2014, initially for primary healthcare, and is operated by Doctors Worldwide, Registered Charity 1122671. The charity’s activities in Kenya, as well as other parts of the world, can be viewed on www.doctorsworldwide.org

I would also like to thank friends who kindly ran the recent Hastings Half Marathon for this same cause. Details of amounts raised to date can be viewed at www.justgiving.com/doctorsworldwide

Just click on the picture of the oxygen machine.

My next sale of Kenyan arts and crafts will be at the Table Sale at St Barnabas Church on Saturday, August 12, from 10am – 1pm.

Thank you again.

