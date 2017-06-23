Thank you for care at hospital

From: Tim Harris, Sedgewick Road, Bexhill

I was admitted to hospital last week so a huge thank you must go to my family, work colleagues and the nurses on James Ward that helped and looked after this grumpy old man, with his heart and for not being able to go to the greatest gig of the year (although I did try!).

Thank you to my fellow patients, I did miss the banter when I was finally discharged.

You and the playlist on my tablet kept me going and I now realise that Weller did write some very relevant songs for today’s world, especially the line: “I believe in life and I believe in love but the world in which we live in keeps trying to prove me wrong.”

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the horrors in the last month.

It certainly puts things into perspective. This country will never be divided , All you need is love.