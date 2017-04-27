Thank you for charity support

From: Lynda Kivity-Ray, Cranston Avenue, Bexhill

I should like to express our sincere thanks to our many friends, businesses and supporters of the Bexhill Macmillan Cancer Support Committee in helping us to raise £18,377 in 2016.

Many people are aware of the fantastic work Macmillan do, but do not realise that a local committee operates in Bexhill.

It was set up in 1989 and in that time has raised over a quarter of a million pounds, through its own fundraising events, bequests and donations.

We are also grateful for those local businesses who display our posters and hold our green boxes.

Most of the money raised by our committee has been used in a variety of ways to help local people affected by cancer.

We have helped to equip the ‘Quiet Room’ at the Conquest Hospital and also helped to fund the post of a specialist cancer nurse there.

A large donation over four years has been given to the Brighton Appeal for the building of the Horizon Centre, and although people think Brighton is out of our area, it is one of the main hospitals people will go for their cancer treatment. The centre offers vital support and a huge range of services and practical help for people living with cancer, their families and friends.

Currently we are using the money we raise to support Patient Grants. This is to help those people living with cancer and their families, who find themselves in financial difficulties.

We couldn’t achieve what we do without the help of our supporters, but the one area we struggle with is obtaining good quality raffle prizes, so if anyone would like to donate a raffle prize, or have any unwanted gifts please do not hesitate to contact us.

Our next event is a ‘New2U’ Clothes sale at St Augustine’s Church Hall on Saturday, May 20 from 11-3pm. If you are interested in this or the many other events we have planned for this year, or would like to hold one of our green boxes, please contact us on bexhillmcsc@outlook.com or 0793517950.

