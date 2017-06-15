Thank you for election support

From: Huw Merriman MP, Sea Road, Bexhill

Through your paper, can I pass my thanks to all of your readers who gave me their support in the General Election.

My office in Sea Road, Bexhill, is now back up and running and ready to help those who may need me.

Having witnessed the national campaign, I remain even more committed to being positive, being local and reaching out to every age group.

Can I also take the time to praise my fellow candidates from the Labour, Liberal Democrat, UKIP and Green parties.

We all vowed that we would fight this election with positive reasons to vote for each of our parties. We also vowed that we would argue on policy and not on personality.

An agreement was reached that the winner would invite the others to Parliament for a tour and round of drinks. I look forward to seeing them all shortly to this end.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.