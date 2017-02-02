Thank you for handing bag in

Thank you to the person who found my handbag on the number 21 bus to Bexhill on Monday morning (January 30) and handed it in to the driver.

I was so upset when I realised I’d left it behind, but I am so, so grateful somebody handed it in. My handbag had photos of my deceased parents in it, so I am really relieved to have it back.

It’s nice to know there are still some honest people out there. Thank you again.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.