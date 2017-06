Thank you for help after fall

From: Revd. Ron Ward, Richland Close, Hastings

May I offer my grateful thanks for the generous, caring help of a wonderful, small group of folk who helped us today in Hastings.

My wife and I somehow tripped as we were about to cross at a crossing and fell together. My wife was hurt and suffered some pain to a leg and a hand.

These folk, including a pair of community police officers, stayed with us until an ambulance arrived.

My wife is now recovering after a visit to the local surgery.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.