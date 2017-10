From: Yvonne Lightfoot St. John, High Street, Westham

Through your paper, can I give a great big thank you to the very kind samaritan who rescued me in Beeching Road car park last week.

Her name is Yvonne and she went over and beyond amazing helpfulness to get me out of a predicament.

I hope she reads this as Yvonne certainly deserves a reward for such amazing kindness.