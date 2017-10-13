Thank you for organising game

From: Frances Rowland, Terminus Avenue, Bexhill

Please could we through the Bexhill Observer thank Joshua Sadler for organising a football match in memory of his grandad, Andy Davies.

Andy had been a volunteer for Bexhill Gateway for over 20 years. Joshua had arranged Bexhill United and Bexhill Academy to have a match on Friday, October 6 using the astro pitch at Bexhill Academy, which was given free of charge.

The referee was Mick Davies, Andy’s brother.

This match raised £550 for Bexhill Gateway Club.

Thank you to everyone who took part.