Thank you for organising game

From: Frances Rowland, Terminus Avenue, Bexhill
Please could we through the Bexhill Observer thank Joshua Sadler for organising a football match in memory of his grandad, Andy Davies.
Andy had been a volunteer for Bexhill Gateway for over 20 years. Joshua had arranged Bexhill United and Bexhill Academy to have a match on Friday, October 6 using the astro pitch at Bexhill Academy, which was given free of charge.
The referee was Mick Davies, Andy’s brother.
This match raised £550 for Bexhill Gateway Club.
Thank you to everyone who took part.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bexhill Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.