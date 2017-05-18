Thank you for parking zones

From: R Ward, Byfields Croft, Bexhill

Clearly marked with zig-zag lines either side of black and white stripes across the road, they offer a new concept in zonal parking. They even allow for vehicles to park side by side instead of in a line behind one another.

One thing that amazes me though is the stupidity of pedestrians who, seeing the clearly marked parking area, attempt to cross the road by stepping out behind the parked vehicles into the path of unsuspecting oncoming traffic.

Perhaps the council could provide wardens, stationed at these new parking zones, to warn pedestrians that they could be fined for jaywalking if they persist in putting motorists in danger.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.