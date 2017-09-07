Thank you for saving dog’s life

From: Wendy Maylam, Gloucester Avenue, Bexhill

I would like to say a massive thank you though your paper to a cyclist called Ian who saved my dog’s life on Saturday evening.

I was walking my Greyhound Rosie on Galley Hill and she got spooked by a kite, she panicked and managed to slip her lead and run off. There was no way I could catch up with her and she wouldn’t come back to me, so Ian turned around and cycled after her.

She ran towards Bexhill Road and he managed to stop the traffic as she crossed. She headed for home and he followed her all the way making sure she was safe.

Thank you Ian so much, I can’t imagine what would have happened if you had not been so kind.