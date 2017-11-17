Thank you to loyal customers

From: Robin M. Powell, Park Road, Bexhill

I would like to express through your paper, sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those thousands of customers who over the last 12 years, have been buying their sweets and chocolates from the sweet shop known as H & H Confectionery in Sackville Road in Bexhill.

Robin now feels it is time to retire, especially after his recent back operation, and now join the club of “retired gentlemen”, hang his hat and apron up and enjoy the finer things life has to offer and pursue other interests including his football and steam railways.

Meanwhile his wife Janet is being kept on for a few weeks up to Christmas to ensure a smooth transition takes place, overseeing and giving her helpful advice and continued service around the business area.

The new owners Luke and Sarah look forward to continuing serving those customers, who loyally have come in, not only sometimes for a chat but also to purchase their favourite items that are for sale.

It is now very strange to be in this position, but I have enjoyed the hard work and meeting and greeting many, many nice people over the years, to them I would like to say a very big thank you and without them, H & H probably would not have survived, but it has and now it is being run by the new owners, hopefully for the next 12 years and beyond.