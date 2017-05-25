The facts tell a different story

From: John Lillburne, Winterbourne Lane, Lewes

I have noticed several articles in your publication recently about the dangers of global warming. I am writing to you in case readers were interested in verifiable facts rather than conjecture.

The warmers are concerned with the so-called dangers of carbon dioxide generated by the burning and use of fossil fuels. They use terms such as ‘pass a danger point’ or ‘nearing a tipping point’ but they never have the courage or the knowledge to put a figure on the amount of CO2 that equates with a ‘tipping point’.

Face number one: The contribution of CO2 to the greenhouse effect is a mere five per cent. The gas that contributes to the other 95 per cent is water vapour. CO2 as a greenhouse gas is insignificant.

Fact number two: The global level of CO2 at present is 400 parts per million. This is historically a very low number. The amount of CO2 in the past has often been 15 times this concentration and in such times, the planet was thriving, not burning in some Venusian hell hole.

For example, during the Cambrian period, when all the main invertebrate groups evolved, the CO2 concentration was 6,000p.p.m. That is 15 times what it is now. During the Silurian, when terrestrial flowering plants and insects evolved, the concentration was 3,000p.p.m.

Fact number three: All the standard ice core evidence shows a strong correlation between fluctuations in temperature and fluctuation in CO2 concentration.

However, what the warmers do not understand is that changes in temperature in the past is followed 800 years later by changes in CO2.

It is temperature that drives C02 and not the other way round.

I wish people would actually talk figures and facts rather than trying to scare people with scientifically unfounded claims.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.