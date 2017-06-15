From: D. D. Shadwell, De La Warr Road, Bexhill

Here’s another fine mess the politicians have gotten us into.

The General Election has been and gone, to the relief of most people, and the result is a period of even more uncertainty than before.

The Prime Minister achieved the almost impossible feat of turning a lead of 23 per cent into a near defeat.

A much derided Leader of the Opposition came close to emulating Lazarus.

Among the reasons for this are a ham-fisted Conservative manifesto and a pathetic campaign by a personality-free and humourless PM, who wasn’t in the least ‘strong and stable’. Weak and wobbly was the impression she gave.

The electorate, though, seem to have voted with their wallets, with pound signs in their eyes.

Young people, who traditionally lean towards socialism on the whole, voted for the abolition of university fees and the introduction of maintenance grants, as well as the wiping out of student debt already incurred.

Older voters didn’t fancy the possibility of losing their free bus passes or winter fuel allowances.

The mention of state pension increases possibly being lower in future caused conniptions.

In a perfect world there would be money for all the things everybody wants, but this is a far from perfect world and we must decide what we can afford.

Most of us are prepared to see reduced spending on things as long as they aren’t the things we want ourselves. The alternative is increased borrowing and a bankrupt country.

As I look over the entire House of Commons I see only second-rate mediocre people, none of whom is capable of providing statesman-like leadership.

