Thoughts are with young boy

From: Ann Wills, Dulverton Road, Ruislip

I read your article “Hastings boy’s fight with leukaemia told in large art installation” (September 21).

This reported that 8-year-old Ollie Harrison is having his story of bravely fighting leukaemia told through art at Paternoster Square.

There should be more information given out on the causes of leukaemia. I have an encouraging story. Researcher Edward Priestley from Yorkshire, developed aplastic anaemia (bone marrow destruction) from workplace chemicals and doctors didn’t think he would survive.

But decades later his blood count is normal.

He found the causes of leukaemia and many blood diseases include toxic chemicals, radiation and certain medical drugs.

By avoiding chemicals and eating healthily he survived and helps others. It’s no magic cure – just natural common sense information to give the body a better chance.

Preventing the disease in the first place would save so much suffering.

Our thoughts are with courageous young Ollie.