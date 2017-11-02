Time for a new ticket machine?

From: Derek Stocker, Duke Street, Bexhill

What has happened to the ticket machine in the De La Warr car park?

We entered the car park at about 10.30am on Saturday, October 28 and went as usual to the ticket machine by the entrance.

Only delivering to a shop in town and a coffee, we tried to get the machine to give us a ticket but just lost 20p in the process. The means of getting a ticket out of it seems to not be the same as before and we did use the requested 12-sided pound coin.

The registration of the car came out wrong twice after making sure that the button was pressed firmly after first failure. Then I pressed for ticket and got nothing, did a re-start and lost 20p.

I then asked someone if they would like to get their ticket first and they said they did not have a clue and walked away.

Another person started to try and was still fighting the machine when we drove out.

I have used the machine only a few times before some several months ago when carrying something heavy to the Post Office or picking up shopping and it seemed OK but never again.

No wonder the car park was almost empty on a Saturday morning but there was not another space near town.

Is there any chance that the machine could be serviced or with all the money Rother DC have, perhaps a replacement is possibly overdue.

We ended up at Galley Hill and had a lovely bracing seafront walk, cheaper too.