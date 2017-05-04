Truly thankful for our hospital

From: Shelagh Leach, Ceylon Walk, Bexhill

I wish to thank all the staff I have had the pleasure of meeting as a result of a fall and broken hip on March 23.

Without exception each person was totally professional but also encouraging, caring and working with a welcoming smile, even when the hours were very often long and very tiring.

The Conquest arranged ideal after-care which has resulted in my successful recovery.

There is no hospital I would have preferred to be admitted to in England and we, in Bexhill and Hastings, can be truly thankful to have the Conquest Hospital in our region. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

