Trump should be welcomed

Since his election the media has gone overboard to discredit President Trump and it’s just as well it enjoys a free press.

The same could not be said in countries like Iran, China and Afghanistan where the media would be censored or accused of treason.

We can safely say thank goodness President Trump represents the free and democratic world which allows us to express our views, wave banners with boorish slogans and go on protest marches.

Most certainly Trump is fallible and answerable to God like every other mortal. But to his merit he speaks for the people and has taken responsibility for protecting the nation he serves.

One way he is doing this is by controlling borders.

Evidence shows he inherited a mess from Barack Obama who can be blamed for opening the borders which allowed a greater influx of drug smuggling and illegal immigrants between Mexico and America.

In the final weeks of his presidency Obama ‘quietly’ shut down the national border surveillance programme.

Currently nearly 90 per cent of illegal drugs entering the United States come from Mexico. Mainly smuggled in by illegal immigrants, the situation has reached epidemic proportions.

Just as we enjoy the protection of the walls and fences that surround our houses there may be good reason for building a wall on the Mexican border.

America has enough problems of its own and it is reasonable for there to be careful scrutiny of future immigration into the country particularly from countries with human rights abuses.

Perhaps we need to consider what right we have to tell another nation how to conduct its national security.

Like America the UK also has a drugs problem which is out of control and we might well ask what is being done about that?

A large number of foreign nationals are heavily involved in the illegal drugs trade in the UK. Some have cultural ties to the countries the drugs come from.

The amount of heroin imported annually is around 23 tonnes and is mainly derived from Afghan opium and Pakistan is a major transit country with well-established familial links to the UK.

Iran is another gateway going through Turkey into western Europe where the free movement policy enables this to be a lucrative trade.

Figures show that Hastings has the eighth highest rate of deaths relating to drugs in England and Wales and has become the drug death capital of the county. Many of our young people are victims of this illegal trade.

It is easy to criticise Trump and sign anti-Trump petitions about his state visit to the UK.

But when it comes to judging let’s consider Matthew 7:5 which states: ‘You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye’.

America is our greatest ally and of course Trump should be welcomed to the UK, thus to work with Theresa May on problems that concern both our countries.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.