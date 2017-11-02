UK can choose its own tariffs

From: Michael St. Clair- George, Farthingfield, Udimore

I’m afraid Mr Hardy of Robertsbridge repeats a common error.

The EU is a customs union where goods and services (and people) move freely within it. It imposes tariffs on goods and services coming into it from countries outside the EU. Leaving the EU frees us to impose tariffs of our own choosing, or none at all, on goods and services from whatever source.

Food imports for one could be substantially cheaper.

We would also be free to negotiate free trade agreements with whichever countries we choose, including the EU.