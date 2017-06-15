UK road building looks amateurish

From: Mr .N. French, Normandale, Bexhill

I agree with Steve Eades’ letter on May 26.

The roadworks do seem to be taking forever. Having lived in Brittany, France, for several years and seen how quickly and well they build new roads and maintain existing roads makes British road building look amateurish.

In Brittany, they have built hundreds of miles of new roads which does not take a fraction of the time it takes in the UK. The roads are well maintained and do not have loads of potholes.

The verges are kept cut, the drainage kept clean. And the road signs are washed.

