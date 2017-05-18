Voters have one last card to play

From: Christine Richardson, Pembury Grove, Bexhill

A letter to Theresa May.

Dear Mrs May,

You recently told us that in the interest of economy and the NHS, hip and knee replacements are to be shelved. They are not important.

Ergo – I AM NOT IMPORTANT.

The high levels of pain relief over such a long period may very well damage my life and lead to heart attack and stroke.

THIS IS SOUND ECONOMICS?

My shambling gait and walking with sticks exacerbates my existing spinal condition and my ‘good’ hip. But it is not important.

I AM NOT IMPORTANT.

Poor and interrupted sleep makes me more liable to obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart attack and stroke.

Ref - Michael Mosely, BBC 2 Thursday, May 11 2017. But this does not matter.

I DO NOT MATTER.

After a lifetime working, paying in to the NHS I am cast aside. We worked hard and saved hard for our retirement, which began with 10 years as carers for an elderly relative. Now the enjoyment is supposed to begin.

NONE OF THIS IS IMPORTANT TO YOU.

But, we have one last card to play.

WE HAVE VOTES.

