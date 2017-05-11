We are so lucky to have the NHS

From: Jacky Mattelaer, Jameson Road, Bexhill

On April 12 I was involved in an RTC in Sea Road, which resulted in me spending two weeks in the Conquest with a broken ankle.

I would very much like to thank the members of public who came to my aid and the wonderful paramedics who treated me at the scene.

Most of all, I must thank all the fantastic staff on Benson and Cookson Devas wards who gave me the best care.

You all made a very traumatic experience bearable and I can’t thank you enough. Our NHS is wonderful, we are so lucky!

