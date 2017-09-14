We need more volunteers

From: Chris Speck, Ridgewood Gardens ,Bexhill on Sea
A big thank you to all who Helped and attended the Bexhill 100 Classic & Custom Car Show.
The show was busy all day long, we had well over 500 cars on display with over 50 different trade stalls .
These events only go ahead with the hard work of volunteers .
Bexhill now has many events throughout the year .
Sea angling festival , shining lights the Roaring 20s ,who need people to help run these events , if you think you can help in any way please contact them.
Without volunteers we could lose these events.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bexhill Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.