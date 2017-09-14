We need more volunteers

From: Chris Speck, Ridgewood Gardens ,Bexhill on Sea

A big thank you to all who Helped and attended the Bexhill 100 Classic & Custom Car Show.

The show was busy all day long, we had well over 500 cars on display with over 50 different trade stalls .

These events only go ahead with the hard work of volunteers .

Bexhill now has many events throughout the year .

Sea angling festival , shining lights the Roaring 20s ,who need people to help run these events , if you think you can help in any way please contact them.

Without volunteers we could lose these events.