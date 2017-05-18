From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

May I thank Peter Webb for his comments on my recent letters and say that in general I agree with the sentiment of ‘live and let live’.

Building one strong loving community of all people in the present, is more important than ancient history or guessing what happens when we die, which if we’re honest no one knows.

I did smile over parts of his letter. I quote: ‘In 2017, the essence of the Christian message is as relevant as ever...’. Then, ‘there are so many factions’... ‘Who can say which is right?’... ‘Personally, I don’t think it matters in the slightest’.

People in the Christian community are believing whatever they like and living life and doing whatever ceremonies they like.

We truly have unity in diversity, and diversity in unity. Being a Christian can mean anything at all in 2017.

Perhaps Christianity has at last conquered the world, created the one loving community.

All we had to do was redefine the word Christian to mean ‘believe anything or nothing’ and everyone worldwide became a Christian immediately whether they use the label or not.

Interestingly I think this might actually be the original New Testament message.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.