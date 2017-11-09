Wear poppy with pride, my dears

From: J Tollett, Bidwell Avenue, Bexhill

Wear your poppy with pride my dear, wear your poppy with pride.

Remember those who died my dear, and the mothers and the wives.

They lost the men they loved my dears – husbands, fathers and sons.

Who fought for peace and freedom, heroes every one.

And when you hear the stories of how these brave men died, just spare a thought and thank them, and wear your poppy with pride.