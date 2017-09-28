What use is it if nothing changes?

From: J TOLLETT, Bidwell Avenue, Bexhill

According to the information given re: Bexhill governance review, regardless the outcome of the review, the role of Rother District Council will stay largely the same.

If this is the case, what is the point in offering residents a chance to change the way we are governed?

Is the current administration just going through the motions and humouring the electorate?

What is going on and what has happened to democracy in this matter?

A famous quote by HRH Prince Charles comes to mind: “The less people know about what is going on, the easier it is to wield power and authority.”

How true this seams to be.