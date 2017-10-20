What warrants that pay rise?

From: J. Tollett, Bidwell Avenue, Bexhill

Why on Earth would the leader of East Sussex County Council be worth the £9,000-a-year pay rise?

What special responsibility does this position on the council warrant such an exorbitant amount of money?

The leader of the council is just a figure-head – he is already being paid over £25,000 per year – is he in any way helping the community?

It’s doubtful, but closing libraries will no doubt help to fund his other councillors’ increases.

I wonder how many families are struggling to manage on less than £34,400.