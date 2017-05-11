Why are so many disconnected?

From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

When you win an election the correct thing to do is to immediately say you will represent everyone living in the area not just those who voted for you. The wrong thing to do immediately is to be abusive and launch attacks on over two thirds of the people living in the area.

Without naming names or pointing fingers, may I suggest that local candidates speak to their campaign teams and check they are not being abusive on social media to people who chose not to vote. Sixty-eight per cent of people is much bigger than the 20 per cent that elected you.

The time and energy of these people would be better employed asking WHY a huge majority feel totally disconnected from the political process.

