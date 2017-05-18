Why can we not have a warden?

From: P.K.Germain, Oakleigh Road, Bexhill

I would like to offer the following comments for publishing re: parking in Bexhill.

Can someone please tell me – is there any point in having disabled parking spaces in Bexhill if there is nobody to enforce their intended use?

On Tuesday morning at 10am this week, I circled the Western Road area three times in order to find a disabled parking space, but to no avail.

I eventually ended up parking on double yellow lines outside the Post Office in order to allow my wife, who is seriously disabled, to shop in Western Road.

As a point of interest, I noticed that 12 vehicles in the disabled parking spaces in Western Road did not have blue badges displayed!

Why can we not have a traffic warden in Bexhill?

The authorities may argue that they do not have the money to fund a warden but this argument does not hold water – in one hour a warden could collect enough revenue in fines to pay his wages for a week!

In my view, the responsible authorities are failing miserably in upholding the law on parking.

