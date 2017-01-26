Why government is short of cash

Cllr Clark, in his letter (Bexhill Observer, January 13), rightly points out that county councils are being starved of the funds previously provided by central government to cover the costs of social care, thus forcing either cuts (severe) in services, or increased council tax, (or both).

In other words, central government is short of cash and is passing the buck of raising taxes onto local government, doubtless in the hope that local Governmentt will be blamed in the resulting unpopularity.

So why is central government short of cash?

After all, plenty is raised in income tax, Vat, National Insurance, IHT, stamp duty, fuel duty, plus countless other stealth taxes.

The answer is obvious: central government is still scratching around to accumulate enough money to pay the latest instalment to our masters in Brussels.

This nightmare will not end until the Brexit voted for by a decisive majority of Britons is secured. Over to you, Conservative government.

