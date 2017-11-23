Will town’s exit be successful?

From: Stephen Jackson

Albert Road Bexhill

We have had the vote, now comes the prevarication.

Sound familiar? Deja vu?

Yes, indeed. The voting having gone (overwhelmingly) in favour of a Bexhill Town Council, reactionary forces are out to overturn the democratic decision.

But, then, that is what reactionary forces do.

They don’t believe in democracy. For them, the extension of the franchise to the commonality – although women had to wait until 1928 – was a colossal mistake.

Never forget that public office is the gift of the people and the people’s wishes and decisions must be respected.

So, will Bexhill exit succeed?