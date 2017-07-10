A ‘much loved’ Sussex cricketer who died during match on Saturday will be remembered tonight

A cricket club will be remembering ‘much loved’ player Tim Monday at their home ground tonight after he tragically died during their match on Saturday.

The former West Chiltington & Thakeham captain, who led them into the Sussex League for the first time in their history, passed away while playing in their home match with Middleton 2nd.

Tim Monday in action for former club Wisborough Green. Photo by Derek Martin ENGPPP00420130518231938

As a mark of respect, club members and players will be meeting at the Recreation Ground this evening from 7pm.

West Chiltington have said that everyone is welcome and encouraged those attending to bring a bat or some flowers to remember a man that will be ‘sorely missed’.

Tim, who was in his early 50s, joined West Chiltington’s Sunday team in 2012 and then started playing for their Saturday XI in 2014 and captained the side to great success.

The club said: “Our former club captain Tim Monday passed away during Saturday’s home game with Middleton. The whole club is in a state of shock and our hearts go out to his family, especially his son and our team mate Jack, at this extremely sad time.

“Tim also played in Aldershot as a youth and in Durban, South Africa as well as locally with Wisborough Green. He led both Wisborough Green and West Chilt into the County League and will be sorely missed by both his local clubs and many opponents who relished the challenge he set but also enjoyed his company on and off the field.

“Players from other clubs who played with or against him are welcome to come to West Chilt tonight to remember a much loved and sadly missed individual.”

The club will be paying a full tribute to Tim later in the week. Anyone wishing to leave their own tribute may do so below or email ct.news@jpress.co.uk