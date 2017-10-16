Academy graduate Haines signs first professional contract

Academy graduate Tom Haines has been awarded his first professional contract by Sussex.

The one-year deal keeps the Crawley-born 18-year-old at The 1st Central County Ground until at least the end of next season.

A left-handed opening batsman and right-arm medium-pace bowler, Haines is a product of the Sussex youth system and has been part of the Academy for the past four seasons.

His performances over that period earned the former Hurstpierpoint College pupil two first-team appearances for Sussex during the 2016 Specsavers County Championship campaign and, now, a first professional contract with the club.

During the 2017 season, Tom was a regular member of the Sussex 2nd XI and played in the team that won the final of the ECB Second XI T20 competition. He also featured in the Sussex side that went on to share the ECB Under-17 County Championship title.

After Delray Rawlins, Abi Sakande, Luke Wells & Stuart Whittingham, Tom is the fifth Sussex Academy graduate to have signed a new contract or contract extension with the county in recent weeks.

Reacting to becoming a professional cricketer, Haines said: “I am very pleased to have signed my first professional contract with the club.

“The Academy has been great preparation for this next step in my career and I’m looking forward to getting started and training hard this winter ahead of next season”.

Sussex’s Director of Cricket, Keith Greenfield added: "Tom has been a stand out batsman through our youth and Academy cricket.

“He has already scored two hundreds for the 2nd XI and is a very exciting talent for us to progress over the years to come”.