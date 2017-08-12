Bexhill eager for victory in bottom two battle

Bexhill Cricket Club’s first team will be keen to seize an opportunity for a rare moment of cheer in a difficult summer.

Bexhill will be determined to pick up their first home Sussex Premier League win of the season when they welcome Ansty to The Polegrove today (Saturday). Play is due to get underway from 12noon at The Polegrove.

With just four matches remaining, both teams are on the brink of relegation as they are cast adrift of the division’s other clubs.

Second-bottom Bexhill are seven points ahead of Ansty, but 88 behind Brighton & Hove, who occupy the final safe spot of third-bottom.

Bexhill have lost 12 of their 13 completed league encounters so far, their only win coming by one wicket in the reverse fixture against tomorrow’s opponents. Ansty have lost 10 of their 11 completed games, but did pick up a draw away to sixth-placed Hastings Priory.

Johnathan Haffenden will return to captain the side and Bexhill will hope to welcome back several other players who missed last weekend’s defeat at East Grinstead.

After nine weekends of timed matches, the playing format now switches back to the win-or-lose limited overs method used for the opening five games of the campaign.

Bexhill’s remaining fixtures: August 12 Ansty (h), August 19 Horsham (a), August 26 Cuckfield (h), September 2 Hastings Priory (a).

Sussex Premier League standings (all played 14 matches): 1 East Grinstead 334pts, 2 Roffey 315, 3 Cuckfield 273, 4 Horsham 262, 5 Preston Nomads 227, 6 HASTINGS PRIORY 220, 7 Middleton 213, 8 Brighton & Hove 201, 9 BEXHILL 113, 10 Ansty 106.