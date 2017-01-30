Bexhill end winless run with four-goal victory

Bexhill United's footballers chalked up their first victory since late November in convincing fashion on Saturday.

Two goals apiece from Drew Greenall and Gordon Cuddington gave the Pirates a 4-0 win away to AFC Varndeanians at the Withdean Stadium, Brighton & Hove Albion's former home.

Bexhill joint manager Ryan Light said: "I felt it was coming on the back of three good performances where we haven't really got what we deserved. We were excellent; we played really well."

Bexhill won the physical battles early on in the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One fixture and after a fairly even first 10 minutes, the visitors started to gain the upper hand.

Corey Wheeler caused problems with a couple of menacing runs and was developing into Bexhill's dangerman. Wheeler duly created the opening goal, beating a couple of players and scooping the ball over the home defence for Greenall to run in behind and finish neatly into the far corner with his left foot.

Bexhill looked really relaxed after the goal and were 'a joy to watch' in the words of Light as they passed the ball very well.

Bexhill United enjoyed a victorious first visit to the Withdean Stadium. Picture courtesy Mark Killy

The second goal was a good team effort. Wheeler went through and rounded the goalkeeper before crossing to the far post where Greenall, at full stretch, headed back towards the penalty spot where Cuddington smashed the ball home on the volley.

Bexhill felt they should have had a penalty five minutes before half time when Georges Gouet's surging run was illegally halted, but the referee awarded a free kick right on the edge of the box. Craig Ottley hit the post with the set-piece and Gouet was off target with the follow-up.

Bexhill were quite comfortable at 2-0 up at half time, with Varndeanians' only real chance having been repelled by a fantastic save from stand-in goalkeeper George Legg, who was excellent throughout.

As expected, Varndeanians came out quickly at the start of the second period and struck the post within 10 minutes of the restart. But Bexhill went on to seal victory with two of the best goals they've scored this season.

A splendid move involving around eight players and 20-odd passes ended with Greenall going through and rounding the goalkeeper before slotting home number three.

The fourth goal came when Kenny Butchers played a fantastic ball into the box from right-back, and Cuddington was there at the far post to control and finish.

Varndeanians hit the crossbar with a couple of minutes to go, but Bexhill were comfortable winners.

"Probably the most pleasing aspect was how clinical we were and how well worked the goals were," added Light.

Bexhill: Legg; Butchers, Robertson, McFarlane, Ottley; Gouet (Falconer), Holden, Giles (Kane), Cuddington, Wheeler; Greenall.

