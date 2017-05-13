Bexhill host reigning league champs

Bexhill Cricket Club will take on the reigning champions in its opening Sussex Premier League home game of the season.

Bexhill will entertain Roffey today (Saturday) keen to produce an improved display following their opening day defeat away to Middleton last weekend.

“Roffey are always going to be a tough team to beat,” said Bexhill captain Johnathan Haffenden. “We can’t afford to start slowly or let anything slip. We’re going to have to be right on top of our game.

“We had some good parts that we can take positives from on Saturday and if we can up the negative parts, we will be competitive.

“It wasn’t a nice feeling losing on Saturday and hopefully we won’t feel that way too many times.”

Haffenden has made two changes to the side, bringing in batsmen Tom Powell and James Pilbeam in place of all-rounder Bradley Payne and bowler Joe Cox.

“After seeing how teams are going to approach it, the batting side is going to win more games than the bowling side,” added Haffenden, who admitted he was very close to picking Powell last week but eventually plumped for an extra bowler. “You need to score big early doors or make sure you can chase.”

Play will get underway from 12noon at The Polegrove.

