Bexhill match to be played at Eastbourne Borough

Bexhill United's game away to Langney Wanderers today (Saturday) has been moved to Eastbourne Borough FC.
The Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One Challenge Cup quarter-final will now be played on the artificial 3G surface at Priory Lane. Kick-off is 3pm.
Elsewhere, the freezing temperatures look set to play havoc with today's football schedule. Hastings United's game at home to Carshalton Athletic in Ryman Football League Division One South is subject to a 10.30am pitch inspection and the prospects of it going ahead are understood to be slim.
And much of the Macron East Sussex Football League Division One programme has also succumbed to frozen pitches, including the clash between Division One title hopefuls Bexhill Town and Rye Town. See the full list below.
TODAY'S FOOTBALL FIXTURES
RYMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Division 1 South
Hastings United v Carshalton Athletic (3pm) - subject to 10.30am pitch inspection
MACRON STORE SOUTHERN COMBINATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Division 1 Challenge Cup
Quarter-final
Langney Wanderers v Bexhill United (3pm at Eastbourne Borough FC)
Division 2
Worthing Town Leisure v Westfield (2pm)
MACRON EAST SUSSEX FOOTBALL LEAGUE (2PM)
Premier Division
Ore Athletic p-p Robertsbridge United
Rock-a-Nore p-p Westfield II
Division 1
Bexhill Town p-p Rye Town
Herstmonceux v Crowhurst
Mountfield United p-p Icklesham Casuals
Wadhurst United v Little Common II
Division 2
Hastings Athletic p-p Peche Hill Select
St Leonards Social II p-p Mayfield
Ticehurst p-p Burwash
Westfield III v Eastbourne Athletic
Division 3
Battle Baptists II p-p Hollington United II
Bexhill Rovers p-p Hailsham Athletico (Hailsham unable to field team)
Bexhill United II p-p Punnetts Town
Catsfield p-p Sedlescombe Rangers II
Pebsham Sibex p-p Orington
Division 4
Bexhill AAC II p-p Hawkhurst United II
Magham Down v The JC Tackleway II
Mayfield II v West Hill United
Sandhurst v Sovereign Saints
Division 5
Bexhill Spartans p-p Hampden Park
Icklesham Casuals II v Cranbrook Town
Sedlescombe Rangers III p-p Northiam 75 II
West Hill United II v Bexhill Broncos
Wittersham II p-p Battle Baptists III
ESFL PREMIER TRAVEL CHALLENGE CUP
3rd round (1.30pm)
Eastbourne Rangers v Battle Baptists
Northiam 75 v Hollington United
Old Hastonians p-p St Leonards Social
Sedlescombe Rangers p-p Hawkhurst United
ROBERTSBRIDGE CHARITY JUNIOR CUP
2nd round (1.30pm)
Robertsbridge United II v Hastings Rangers
