Bowman on the Road: I have Sharks NatWest t20 success in my sights

Don’t tell the Mrs but so confident of Sharks t20 Blast success I have wagered £50 each way at 18/1

Having watched a lot of Sussex 1st team cricket this season it’s safe to say the head coach Mark Davis is really starting to get a fine tune from his team.

Results are on the rise and team spirit is on a real high right now.

Plus the Sussex t20 squad is looking pretty tasty indeed. From ever popular players such as Luke Wright, Ben Brown, Chris Nash, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Steve Magoffin and Chris Jordon we can throw in new blood such as skipper Ross Taylor, Stiaan Van Zyl, Lauri Evans and Abi Sakande.

Plus there is real star quality in the emergence of Jofra Archer who can bowl fast, score fast and has a very safe pair of hands. Its time for The Sharks to break the shackles

The 2017 t20 Blast campaign has been shoehorned into the school summer holidays with 14 intense group matches in 40 days. Finals day is on 2nd September at Edgbaston. That in itself will lend itself to huge and excitable crowds at all venues.

Sussex have six ultra exciting fixtures at Hove, which I am sure that many of you will be in attendance and will have to travel on sevendifferent occasions. It all kicks off at Arundel during the Raithbones Festival on Sunday July 9 against Glamorgan CCC.

It's an occasion to savour with good weather on the cards in beautiful surroundings. Hopefully the Sharks can get off to a flyer.

Please follow this column over the coming weeks as we bring you first hand experience of all 14 games both here in Sussex and around the country. As always the old Peugeot 206 (with 92,000 miles on the clock) will be gassed and oiled up ready to take on some long journeys to Taunton, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Canterbury and Southampton.

The train will be used for the Oval and Lords.