County championship: Sussex and Glamorgan frustrated by weather

Only 19.3 overs were bowled on the third day at the SSE Swalec because of rain and bad light, and when play was called off at 5pm Glamorgan had reached for 149 for 2 – an overall lead of 118.

With one day remaining, and Sussex hoping for a result that will challenge Essex at the top of Division 2, there is a possibility that the two captains Jacques Rudolph and Luke Wright, will agree on a target that Sussex could chase in the final innings.

We need to win games, especially after Essex’s performance against Leicestershire. Sussex coach Mark Davis

Essex’s win over Leicestershire puts them 44 points clear in the race for the one promotion spot.

Rudolph and Will Bragg had resumed on 50 for 1, and after striking three boundaries off Steve Magoffin, the Glamorgan captain was only three runs from his third fifty of the season when the Auatralian seamer got his revenge by trapping Rudolph leg before.

The second wicket pair had put on 67 for the second wicket, and when David Lloyd replaced Rudolph he was quickly off the mark with two boundaries off Jofra Archer. Magoffin, who had taken the two wickets, was Sussex’s most accurate bowler, and twice had confident lbw appeals turned down.

With Will Bragg playing watchfully at the other end, Lloyd continued to attack, and when George Garton replaced Archer, the left arm seamer was twice driven to the extra cover boundary by Lloyd.

The third wicket pair had put on 72, before the gloom descended and the umpires decided that the light was too bad for play to continue at 3pm.

Mark Davis, the Sussex coach was frustrated by the day’s events, especially after two good days’ cricket.

When asked about a possible arrangement between the two captains, Davis said “We haven’t looked into that yet, but we need to win games, especially after Essex’s performance against Leicestershire. We will see how things pan out in the morning, and take it from there.”

