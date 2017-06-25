Crane cool under pressure as England win t20 series

Mason Crane had another game to remember as he snared AB de Villiers for his first England wicket as they beat South Africa at Cardiff to win the t20 series.

The former Lancing College and Worthing Cricket Club star went for a four and two sixes by de Villiers off the first three balls of his third over in the series decider at Sophia Gardens.

But he held his nerve and after conceding two more singles, he tempted the SA skipper into another sweep - and Alex Hales took a superb catch on the boundary to get Crane his prize.

The wicket was essential as England took wickets regularly to thwart a run chase that ended 19 short.

Cran'e final over went for just two runs - amazing at a time when the tourists needed 12 an over.

It was another day to cherish for the 20-year-old leg spinner four days after he made his England debut at the Ageas Bowl, taking 0-24 in a tidy four-over spell.

Crane didn't bat as England posted 181-8 but he did his bit with the ball as the Proteas ended on 162-7 to give Eoin Morgan's England a 2-1 series win.

Crane played in both victories but not the defeat at Taunton and can be proud of his part in proceedings and certain of another England call-up soon.

Sussex's Chris Jordan was one of the heroes in this deciding win, taking three for 31 in his first overs to help keep England on top.