CRICKET: High fives for Rilwan as Crawley Eagles clinch seventh victory

Crawley Eagles made it seven wins in a row as they beat Bexhill 2nd XI by six wickets at Cherry Lane.

The visitors were asked to bat first, Eagles left arm fast bowler Rilwan Mohammed produced his best bowling figures of the season to dismiss the top order on his way to claiming 5-51 off his 11 overs.

It was a brilliant display of swing bowling at pace, only a last wicket stand of 32 between Dahron Pitt (29) and Byron Smith (seven) helped the visitors to a total of 121 all out.

Eagles overcame the target in 24 overs with Hisham Ul-Haq smashing a quick-fire 61.

He was well supported by Sajeer Nizam, Eagles' young 14-year-old wicketkeeper batsman, who made a solid 22 to help the team claim the full 30 points and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Top of the table Eagles travel to Haywards Heath 1st XI on Saturday and will be hoping to carry on with their good form.